The ‘Isaac Peral’, the first S-80 submarine designed and built entirely in Spain, saw the light this Saturday at the Cartagena dock after the work carried out on the Navantia shipyard. Shipbuilding industry workers removed the scaffolding that held the prototype and proceeded to remove it from the Submarine Armament Ship with the help of a tractor.

Outside the shipyard, the S-81 will wait until this Thursday, April 22, when the sponsorship ceremony will take place, presided over by the Kings Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, accompanied by the Princess of Astuarias, Leonor and the Infanta Sofía. The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the President of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras; the Chief of the Defense Staff (JEMAD), General Admiral Teodoro López Calderón and the Admiral Chief of the Navy General Staff (AJEMA), Admiral General Antonio Martorell Lacave; in addition to the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez and the president of the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), Belén Gualda.

On the other hand, its launching is planned for the following week for operational reasons, as detailed by the director of the shipyard and the S-80 Program, Agustín Álvarez Blanco. The ‘Isaac Peral’ will later be moored to the factory dock to start some port tests that will last until December. In January 2022 it will make its first navigation in the sea trials phase, the last before its delivery to the Navy and its commissioning in early 2023.