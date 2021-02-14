Blue suit pants without a belt, white shirt buttoned from the first button, dark shoes with laces and a matching jacket was the outfit that Fernando Gago chose for his coaching debut at Aldosivi. Simple and elegant showed Pintita and that is what he also sought with his team. A game serves as a sample to conclude that the groups that Gago commands will try to be protagonists through possession. A match is enough to remember, also, that football will always be for the players on the field: it was down 2-1 with a pale image.

Opted for a 4-1-4-1 the former Boca midfielder, who is accompanied by Pocho Insúa as an assistant. At times the scheme varied to a 4-3-3, with Malcom Braida open on the left and with Lautaro Guzmán on the right. The midfield was made up of three good first pass flyers and that is already a letter of introduction. He sought to put three Gago player, the Gago coach. So he looked for a clean exit and at times he became infatuated with that methodology. And it is that Schunke had a hard time being the initiator. The answer was to insist and from a mistake came the first clear of Godoy Cruz, who saved Luciano Pocrnjic against Tomás Badaloni.

Among the movements to highlight was the inclusion of Federico Milo, left back, as a center back to capitalize on his good left foot. But Milo does not have a central position and could not hold Badaloni from above after a long ball from goalkeeper Juan Espínola: the ball stung and Ezequiel Bullaude took advantage of a lousy closing from Schunke and defined above the goalkeeper.

By chance Aldosivi reached a draw. Or better: after an unusual failure by goalkeeper Juan Espínola. Gastón Lodico sent a past center, the Paraguayan captured it but was within reach of getting the ball inside the goal. Then he released the ball and Federico Andrada, a fisherman in the area, calmly touched the goal.

The second part was all by Godoy Cruz. Tomás Badaloni scored the second and He dedicated it to Morro García. Before, all Tomba players had come out with a shirt with the face of the Uruguayan striker who committed suicide last week. He made merits to thrash the Mendoza cast, but he was not fine in the definition and he also ran into a very good Pocrnjic.

This is how Gago’s debut in Aldosivi happened, with a clear idea, a fair defeat and a lot to improve.

JCH.