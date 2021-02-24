Andrea Rincón debuted in MasterChef Celebrity 2 (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) with less luck than expected.

Santiago Del Moro, conductor of the cycle, encouraged her by telling her that with how passionate she is, as soon as the nerves of the beginning pass and she put energy into the topic of cooking, surely, she will obtain better results.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the challenge for the participants was to make plates where the food had the color assigned to them: red, yellow, green or purple.

Andrea got violet. The main ingredient on his plate was liver. He accompanied it with red cabbage, red onion and aubergine puree.

Andrea Rincón debuted in the second season of “MasterChef Celebrity” (Telefe). Capture TV.

“I was going to make aubergines parmesan, but I listened to the chef, who told me to puree,” he argued, referring to German Martitegui, when presenting their work to the jury that also make up Damien Betular Y Donato de Santis.

Martitegui came out at the crossroads: “I feel wrongly accused of having told you to make mashed aubergines because I said many things, but I felt like I was talking to a wall of nerves that was not receptive to what I was saying. But this is the first time. They all survived, so let’s move on. ”

Thus, Andrea obtained the gray apron, so that she will compete again on Thursday with those who obtained the worst results in Monday’s edition.

