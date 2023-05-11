British supermarkets were overflowing with packs of coronation cupcakes, coronation beer and prawn cocktail flavored coronation crisps.

The royal couple probably didn’t eat any of it. King Carlos III and Queen Camila favor fruits and vegetables, preferably organic and from their gardens. She loves fish and salads. At breakfast, he requires a selection of six honeys and a special mix of muesli, and to end a meal, a plate of local cheese. To reduce his carbon footprint, the King eats vegetarian two days a week and cuts dairy on another.

“He has been very important for progress in the UKJamie Oliver, the English chef and TV personality, said of Charles. “That consistency and tenacity has extraordinary valuebecause his secret weapon is not only to be King —it is time”.

Carlos, whose coronation took place on May 6, was one of the first to adopt organic farming practices at a time when it was novel enough to draw criticism from the press, and even from members of his own family. It didn’t help that he advocated talking to plants and playing music to make milking a calmer experience for his cows.

Carlos converted 445 hectares next to Highgrove House, his west London estate, into an organic farm that ended up supplying meat and vegetables to Duchy Originals, a company he founded in 1990. It has become a multi-billion pound food brand in a lucrative partnership with Waitrose, the upscale supermarket chain. Proceeds go to charitable causes and the King’s eldest son, Prince William, is likely to take over.

Smallholder farmers in Britain see Carlos as a champion, and his views on climate change and regenerative agriculture have made him a hero among the progressive farming class.

Calum Franklin, a British chef who rose to fame as an artisan of pays traditional savory dishes at the Holborn Dining Room in London, contributed his own dish to the coronation food craze. She worked for nearly a year to develop a limited-edition Celebration Crown Jewel Pork Pie in collaboration with pies maker Dickinson & Morris, who hand-made 500 of the pays intricately designed using British-raised pork and pheasant breast, the King’s favorite game meat.

For a bit of drama, Franklin designed the top tartlet in the likeness of the Sovereign’s Orb, a jewel-encrusted golden sphere with a cross that dates to 1661 and is presented to each new monarch as a reminder that their power comes from God.

Savory pies have played a fundamental role in the British tradition. But it was the coronation quiche, the official dish selected by the King and Queen, and developed in the kitchen of Buckingham Palace by chef Mark Flanagan that grabbed the spotlight.

Quickly dubbed Quiche Le Reign, the dish is made with spinach, tarragon, lima beans and cheddar cheese, a nod to the cheesy eggs the King sometimes likes for breakfast.

As a culinary offering, the dish earned mixed reviews. Prue Leith of “The Great British Bake Off” declared it “a really good quiche”.

But one tweet read, “A country full of unique cuisines and this is the dump they chose?”

KIM SEVERSON. THE NEW YORK TIMES