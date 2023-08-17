This was the controversial ‘jugadita’ of the ball collector that unleashed chaos in Santa Fe vs. Cali

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Santa Fe ball picker and the ‘jugadita’.
Win Sports Screenshots
The Santa Fe ball picker and the ‘jugadita’.
The Deportivo Cali goalkeeper was quite upset. The friction reached the tunnel.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
In a reprehensible fight between members of Deportivo Cali and Independiente Santa Fe ended the second leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup between both teams.
After a dramatic end to regulation time, in which Santa Fe forced penalties with a great goal from González, a fight broke out in the middle of the shots.
(Do not stop reading: Reveal video of the fight between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali: ‘slaps’ from side to side).
Everything, for the ‘jugadita’ that would have starred a Santa Fe ball collector.
The ‘play’ that unleashed chaos
Apparently, in the middle of penalties, a ball collector disappeared the note book of the Deportivo Cali goalkeeper, Johan Wallens. In it, were the collection trends of Santa Fe.
After realizing what had happened, Sergio ‘Barranca’ Herrera, from the Cali coaching staff, decided to make a vehement complaint. Then, a fight broke out in which there were fists from side to side.
John Vásquez, from Deportivo Cali, seemed to be one of the protagonists of the chaos.
🤦 Johan Wallens complained that a ball collector took the piece of paper where he had written down the notes on the rival kickers. Let’s stop with this antics, please. It had already happened in the Millonarios vs Nacional final #CupBetPlay pic.twitter.com/suy3eAU6uC
— The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) August 17, 2023
(You may be interested: Santa Fe, amid controversy, advanced in the Copa Colombia: they defeated Deportivo Cali).
As it has been possible to know, after the match, the friction between the members of each team would have continued.
#Extension | After the discussions that took place on the pitch, after Santa Fe’s victory against Cali from the penalty spot, there were some frictions in the tunnel that leads to the dressing rooms. pic.twitter.com/4i3BDLzzod
– Red+ News (@RedMasNoticias) August 17, 2023
ADVANCE
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#controversial #jugadita #ball #collector #unleashed #chaos #Santa #Cali
Leave a Reply