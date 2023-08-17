This was the controversial ‘jugadita’ of the ball collector that unleashed chaos in Santa Fe vs. Cali

In a reprehensible fight between members of Deportivo Cali and Independiente Santa Fe ended the second leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup between both teams.

After a dramatic end to regulation time, in which Santa Fe forced penalties with a great goal from González, a fight broke out in the middle of the shots.

Everything, for the ‘jugadita’ that would have starred a Santa Fe ball collector.

The ‘play’ that unleashed chaos

Apparently, in the middle of penalties, a ball collector disappeared the note book of the Deportivo Cali goalkeeper, Johan Wallens. In it, were the collection trends of Santa Fe.

After realizing what had happened, Sergio ‘Barranca’ Herrera, from the Cali coaching staff, decided to make a vehement complaint. Then, a fight broke out in which there were fists from side to side.

John Vásquez, from Deportivo Cali, seemed to be one of the protagonists of the chaos.

🤦 Johan Wallens complained that a ball collector took the piece of paper where he had written down the notes on the rival kickers. Let’s stop with this antics, please. It had already happened in the Millonarios vs Nacional final #CupBetPlay pic.twitter.com/suy3eAU6uC — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) August 17, 2023

As it has been possible to know, after the match, the friction between the members of each team would have continued.

#Extension | After the discussions that took place on the pitch, after Santa Fe’s victory against Cali from the penalty spot, there were some frictions in the tunnel that leads to the dressing rooms. pic.twitter.com/4i3BDLzzod – Red+ News (@RedMasNoticias) August 17, 2023

