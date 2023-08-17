Thursday, August 17, 2023
This was the controversial ‘jugadita’ of the ball collector that unleashed chaos in Santa Fe vs. Cali

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in Sports
This was the controversial 'jugadita' of the ball collector that unleashed chaos in Santa Fe vs. Cali

Santa Fe Ball Picker

The Santa Fe ball picker and the ‘jugadita’.

Photo:

Win Sports Screenshots

The Santa Fe ball picker and the ‘jugadita’.

The Deportivo Cali goalkeeper was quite upset. The friction reached the tunnel.

In a reprehensible fight between members of Deportivo Cali and Independiente Santa Fe ended the second leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup between both teams.

After a dramatic end to regulation time, in which Santa Fe forced penalties with a great goal from González, a fight broke out in the middle of the shots.

(Do not stop reading: Reveal video of the fight between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali: ‘slaps’ from side to side).

Everything, for the ‘jugadita’ that would have starred a Santa Fe ball collector.

The ‘play’ that unleashed chaos

Hubert Bodhert
Photo:

Screenshot

Apparently, in the middle of penalties, a ball collector disappeared the note book of the Deportivo Cali goalkeeper, Johan Wallens. In it, were the collection trends of Santa Fe.

After realizing what had happened, Sergio ‘Barranca’ Herrera, from the Cali coaching staff, decided to make a vehement complaint. Then, a fight broke out in which there were fists from side to side.

John Vásquez, from Deportivo Cali, seemed to be one of the protagonists of the chaos.

(You may be interested: Santa Fe, amid controversy, advanced in the Copa Colombia: they defeated Deportivo Cali).

As it has been possible to know, after the match, the friction between the members of each team would have continued.

ADVANCE

