Iturralde González has gone through the microphone of the Chain BE and admitted to being “sorry” about his statements about Real Madrid TV. He acknowledged having been excessively conservative and cautious when talking about the media chain of the merengue group. The former referee decided to defend himself against Real Madrid again and accused Florentino Pérez of quite controversial behaviour.
First he charged against real Madrid television stating that: “What he has done is base and indecent” trying to defend his professional colleague Clos Gómez, victim of a report carried out by said medium to discredit his work as a referee.
“That is the great fallacy that is being installed in public opinion because Enríquez Negreira had no power or influence over the referees and now it has come out unfortunately because some write statements and others, instead of using statements, use their television as is the Real Madrid Televisión, in a report on Clos Gómez who is unworthy of a club that calls itself the best club in the world”.
He also revealed what happened to him with Florentino Pérez after a match in which Real Madrid overwhelmingly beat Deportivo de La Coruña in the 2010/2011 season.
“It is the modus operandi of this television (Real Madrid TV). Since they are journalists, who calls me to a separate room? Investigate it. So you can see how certain people try to put pressure on. In a 6-1 match against Deportivo: the game ends game, we leave the field and the assistants come out with me. There is a person who puts me in a room and tells me: “I only ask you to whistle at me the same as Barça”.
“He’s from Real Madrid. I ask him to see if he’s making a joke and I tell him that the conversation is over. He wanted to put me alone in the room, but I told him no. After half an hour the Technical Committee already knew of Referees (CTA). I brought it to my attention, it seemed very serious to me, but I stayed there. There was nothing. As those of Real Madrid TV are good journalists, let them investigate. I’m going to make their job easier: let them start from the top.. It hasn’t happened to me more times, no president has put me in a separate room. I care about the facts. The one who put me in a separate room was Florentino Pérez. I don’t have to hide. There is a CTA report, because I informed them. So they can see what it means to press. I’m not going to hide. There is no corrupt referee, we are above it”.
#clash #Florentino #Pérez #referee #Iturralde #González
