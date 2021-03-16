In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), yesterday, Monday, a new round began, the fourth of the contest.

The participants who cooked on this occasion in the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro were: Dani La Chepi, Cande Vetrano, Sol Pérez, Hernán El Loco Montenegro, Fernando Carlos, Alex Caniggia,

In the evening challenge, presented with a dragon dance, celebrities had to prepare Chinese Food.

The jury, made up of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui, he warned the players: “With their dishes they have to make us travel to that millenary culture and they are going to have to make it without a prescription.

A night of Chinese food in “MasterChef Celebrity” (Telefe). Capture TV.

Alex Caniggia, for having won the gold medal at a previous gala, he was the only one to receive three recipes from Walter, the Chinese chef invited for the occasion. Of these, he could choose one.

But against all expectations, the participant declined the benefit and said he preferred to “do my own thing.” On the advice of his colleagues not to waste the opportunity to have a recipe from Walter, who assured him that his dish would be within the canons of Chinese cuisine, Alex ended up opting for one of the three proposals: sweet and sour haddock.

Then the participants got to work and, as usual, the three members of the jury and the guest chef went around the different islands to advise them.

On that tour, German Martitegui she had very harsh words for Cande Vetrano when she heard the serious confusion that the participant had regarding the food she was preparing.

Cande Vetrano had a confusion that earned him the harsh criticism of Germán Martitegui.

Then came the most feared moment: the tasting of the dishes by the specialists and their corresponding returns to each of the participants.

According to the verdict of the chefs, the participants who cooked the best and who, consequently, went on to “benefit Wednesday” were: Fernando Carlos, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro Y Dani la chepi.

Instead, those who took the gray apron and will have to compete in the repechage Thursday to avoid going to the elimination gala on Sunday were: Cande Vetrano, Alex Caniggia Y Sol Pérez.

ACE