If you say you did not buy anything in Amazon during the hot sale you just finished, we know you’re lying. This season of offers is becoming increasingly popular and Amazon It is characterized for being one of the favorite places for Mexicans to take advantage of the drop in prices. The online store did a count and revealed which were the best-selling products in our country.

The first day of hot sale was when Amazon had more sales, it seems that everyone already had their sights set on what they were going to buy. The states that bought the most were: Querétaro, Yucatán, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Jalisco, Nuevo León and CDMX, with the peak of sales being on May 29 at 10am, 70% of which were carried out through a mobile device or phone.

The Top 10 best-selling items are as follows (in no particular order):

HUAWEI MateBook D15 Laptop

Echo Dot 3rd. Generation

Nintendo Switch – OLED – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

NIVEA SUN Shine Control Facial Sunscreen, SPF 50+

Asus TUF Gaming FX506L Laptop

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Epilator, Sense IQ Technology and SmartSkin Sensor

Lloyd’s Wi-Fi Smart Spotlight

CeraVe Foaming Gel Cleanser, Daily Cleanser for Combination, Oily or Acne Skin

Kleenex Cottonelle Beauty, Toilet Tissue, 18 Rolls x 180 Tri-Ply

Eucerin Facial Sunscreen Matte effect

Can you guess which of these products was the best seller of all? Interestingly it is not an electronic product. It was the Nivea sunscreen! You may wonder, what makes a toilet paper on the list? Amazon commented that during the hot sale Enough toilet paper was purchased to cover the circumference of our planet.

Via: xataka

