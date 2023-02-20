Three minutes and forty seconds. It is the time that three hooded men used to rob a tobacconist in the district of Avileses, in Murcia, last Sunday morning. Some 600 packs of tobacco was the loot they took, whose value on the black market could exceed 3,000 euros.

The perpetrators of the assault are known to the Civil Guard and the local police officers of the municipalities in the Campo de Cartagena area. Not surprisingly, this is the same gang that has carried out numerous robberies in establishments for several weeks aboard previously stolen cars.

The car in which they were traveling in this case, a white BMW 1 Series, was stolen last week in the Pachequera district of Roldán. The vehicle has been seen in several attacks carried out in places, such as the attack on a bar last Tuesday, located on Avenida de Balsicas in the district of Pozo Aledo, in San Javier, say sources close to the surveillance devices that are deployed for the region

Announcement of the stolen car a week before the robbery.



The assault on the tobacconist was recorded by a video surveillance camera, located on the facade of a restaurant, next to the tobacco sales business. In the images you can see how the BMW arrives at the premises at 3:59 p.m. and three people come out from inside, covering their faces with hoods. One of them takes a kickstand from the trunk, while another takes a kind of large bag that he will use to introduce the tobacco packets. The three go to the tobacconist’s door and force the blind. After two minutes, they return to the vehicle, which they have left parked in the middle of the street with the doors open and the lights on. They load the bag with the tobacco in the back seat and flee in the direction of the F-20 highway. In the video it can be seen that they leave hastily, apparently, after verifying that there is a police presence, and before getting into the car, one of the suspects empties a fire extinguisher on the sidewalk.

That same night, around six o’clock in the morning, a group of four people tried to rob another tobacconist’s shop in the nearby Pachequera district of Roldán. The thieves fled before committing the robbery, when they were surprised forcing the blind to access the business. In this case they were traveling in two cars that are also listed as stolen: a blue Volkswagen Golf and a black Seat León which, according to sources close to the case. It is being investigated whether both cases are related, and whether it is a criminal organization made up of various gangs.

Homes in the spotlight



Not only businesses are in the spotlight. Homes are also being targeted by thieves. Neighbors of urbanizations in the area of ​​Tentegorra, in Cartagena, denounce a wave of house robberies, “up to ten houses have been assaulted in the last month,” they say. One of the latest cases occurred last Thursday night.

The owner of a house found his home totally scrambled, after being the victim of a robbery. Residents demanded a greater police presence last month for a problem that they described as “recurring” in this area of ​​the city. “Thefts have come and gone in Tentegorra for years,” lamented the president of the neighborhood association, Pedro Ferrer, as LA VERDAD already published a month ago.