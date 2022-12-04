The Qatar 2022 World Cup has been one of great surprises. Big teams like Belgium, Germany and Uruguay were eliminated in the group stage. For its part, the Mexican National Team registered its worst participation since the 1978 Argentina tournament. The team led by Gerardo Martino came in third place in their sector after drawing against Poland, losing to Argentina and beating Saudi Arabia.
In this way, El Tri broke a streak of seven consecutive World Cups by qualifying for the round of 16. The performance of the Aztec team in the cup was considered a total failure by the fans of the team and also by the press. This Sunday, December 4, the Mexican National Team arrived in the country after its disastrous participation in Qatar 2022.
Upon arrival at the airport, fans and members of Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff confronted each other. Norberto Scoponi, one of ‘Tata’s’ assistants, defended the Argentine strategist in the face of criticism from a group of fans and the tension grew during this meeting.
Tri fans criticized Martino for not taking Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández to the World Cup. Faced with the angry claims and offenses, Scoponi, the “Tata’s” assistant, slapped an aggressive pseudo-fan a couple of times, which caused the nerves to twitch even more.
Staff from the Mexico City airport supported the team and the coaching staff to reach their transport and escorted them to prevent the clashes from escalating.
Gerardo Martino became the great villain for the fans and the one most responsible for the elimination, for which the fans booed and offended him.
The Argentine strategist’s contract ended after the victory against Saudi Arabia and will not be renewed. Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, has indicated that they will evaluate what was done wrong during the process to make structural changes.
