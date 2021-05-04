Four agents of the National Police arrested José ALS, alias ‘El Conejo’, one of the most wanted criminals in Murcia, and his three alleged cronies last Friday morning after a film chase through the streets of the Murcian district of Patiño. They caught him, threw him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Another of the alleged implicated, also known to the Police, JDG, alias ‘El Gorreta’ was discovered near the area by the agents and fell from the window of a house when he was cornered. They arrested him a few meters away, in a nearby field thanks to the police siege.

The intervention took place after the policemen followed his every move. When they had a clear path they ran out of the car shouting “Stop, Police!” and they stopped the first one next to a portal after tackling him.

The operation exploded when the four members of the band appeared to be in readiness for their fifth hit. They are related to the commission of four robberies in the month of March: a game room in the district of Churra, on March 11; the La Noria de Guadalupe gas station, on March 24; the El Pino supermarket in Barrio del Progreso, on March 29, and the assault on a jewelry store in Nueva Condomina on March 31.