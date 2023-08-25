Donald Trump: one meter with 90 centimeters, 98 kilograms and blond hair. With these characteristics and like any other defendant, including a court photograph, the former US president was booked this Thursday in an Atlanta prison after being accused of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election.

During a session that lasted less than 30 minutes, Trump, 77, was indicted on 13 counts at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.according to records released by the sheriff’s office, pictured in a historic mugshot and later released on $200,000 bail.

Trump, accused of conspiring with 18 other defendants to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the southern state, was briefly inside the prison before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.

Former President Donald Trump in his mugshot. Photo: FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Until now Trump had been exonerated from posing for the mug shot but this time he was treated like any other person.

His image was distributed shortly after, where the former president is seen looking at the camera with a rigid face and a frown.

Speaking to reporters after his arrest, Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called it a “very sad day for America” ​​and accused his Democratic opponents of “election interference.”

“What has happened here is a travesty of justice,” he added. “I did not do anything wrong”.

His former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, one of 19 indicted for attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in this state, said Wednesday that he spoke to Trump to wish him good luck.

“What they are doing to him is an attack on the American Constitution,” Giuliani leaving the Fulton County prison in Atlanta, the state capital, where he was officially jailed before being released on bail.

This Thursday, his last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, released on bail of $ 100,000, also appeared. However, another defendant, Harrison Floyd, was detained for not having been granted bail. All of them had their fingerprints taken and the police photo that was quickly disclosed in the media and social networks.

Former President Donald Trump arriving in Atlanta. Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The Fulton County Sheriff, Pat Labat, had announced that the normal procedure in Georgia is to take a photograph of the defendant before being released on bond.

The two entrances to the prison were closed to traffic in the morning, while officers in bulletproof vests were waiting in a van at one of the entrances. Trump also changed lawyers in Georgia on Thursday, replacing Drew Findling with Steven Sadow; a decision hitherto unexplained.

Sadow has previously criticized the racketeering law used by Fulton County Prosecutor Fanni Willis to collectively indict the 19 defendants, a rule that carries penalties of between five and 20 years in jail.

On August 14, a grand jury appointed by the prosecutor accused them of illegally trying to get the result of the 2020 elections annulled, won in that key state by Biden.

The 19 defendants are expected to return to court the week of September 5, presumably to announce whether or not they plead guilty. Prosecutor Willis intends for the trial to take place in March 2024.

Trump faces four criminal cases, two at the federal level, in Washington and Florida (southeast), one in the state of New York and another in Georgia.

Each of these processes brings him, however, millions of dollars in donations, contributed by supporters convinced that he is the victim of a “witch hunt”. Trump’s presentation before the Georgia authorities occurs after the first debate for the Republican primaries, held on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which the former president considered unnecessary to attend given his leadership in the polls.

Although absent, Trump stole the spotlight of the debate, with all but two of the candidates saying they would support him as the party’s nominee, even if he is convicted.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*With information from AFP