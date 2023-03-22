Mexico.- After the elimination of the actor, Arturo Carmonafrom the third season of the reality show Telemundo‘The House of the Famous‘, MaryFer Centeno spoke to analyze the body language of the artist.

The most famous graphologist in Mexico decided to analyze the reaction that the soap opera heartthrob had after being expelled of the well-known television program, where he pointed out that Carmona’s attitude is one of complete wear.

We recommend you read…

“With this attitude, which also looks very worn out, emotionally, the wrinkle on his forehead, stressed… The extremely tense body, what is Arturo Carmona going through,” explained the expert in body language.

In addition, the 33-year-old author also said that the actor was very sensitive for his output from the show, even though he seemed to have in mind that he would be eliminated from it.

We recommend you read…

“At any moment I was going to cry, this face really is very anxious, notice how he makes a challenging look… He is a man who likes to attract attention,” he said.

But that’s not all, but the famous took the opportunity to make an analysis of the behavior that the artist had with Dania Méndez, whom he had in his sights as a new conquest.

He is a person who surely has a certain degree of jealousy, the truth is that, without a doubt, he is a great seducer, it must also be said, that is why all doors open for him and he is great at delicious “, Centeno expressed.

The lawyer also added that it is noticeable that Arturo Carmona is a man who has no respect for personal space, which is why he considers that “it was necessary” for him to leave the reality show.

“This man needs some kind of help, without a doubt, we see how hard he touched Dania, but of course he is an invasive person.”