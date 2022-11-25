After more than 10 years, the series of the walking dead It came to an end a couple of days ago. Here we could see the children of Rick and Michonne, and other characters, in search of more survivors, this not in a melancholic way, but with hopes for a better future. Nevertheless, originally had a different conclusionwhich was eliminated so as not to contradict future plans for the property.

According to Insider, the original ending of the walking dead it would have taken us 10 years into the future. Although Rick and Michonne’s children were still present, new characters were here too, and the tone was similar. This is the description offered in this regard:

“After Daryl left, we headed to Freedom Parkway outside Atlanta, where Rick’s iconic shot descended from the pilot. We see a van modified with ethanol, with a young woman and man in the front seats (in their twenties). And through the scene, we realize that it’s the adults RJ and Judith. Other adult versions of the children are in the back: Coco, Gracie, etc. They are out there, looking to escort survivors back to their communities. Carrying on the legacy of his parents. As RJ talks on the radio, she ends by saying, ‘If you can hear me, answer. I’m Rick Grimes.’ (Which, of course, is his name, and the line Rick said in the pilot.) We then end with the voice of a survivor responding: ‘…Hello?’”

Why was this ending not chosen? Well, the reasons are quite simple. The first is that audiences didn’t have an emotional attachment to most of the new characters we were introduced to here. The second, and probably the one that had the most weight in this decision, it was so as not to contradict the plans for the spin-offs.

Yes ok the walking dead has come to an end, there are already plans for several spin-offs focused on various characters. Thus, placing the ending 10 years in the future could contradict some of the stories being planned. On related topics, this is the ending that Norman Reedus proposed for the series. Similarly, director of the walking dead sues AMC for $200 million.

Editor’s Note:

I still remember when the first chapter of the walking dead premiered, and all the excitement it caused. While the series was never to my liking, I can understand how exciting it was for many, I just can’t believe that after a decade, this story has come to an end.

Via: insiders