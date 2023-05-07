Hours go by and Colombian soccer does not come out of the consternation for the passing of Angie Valbuenaformer player of Fortaleza, La Equidad and Millonarios.

(In context: Former female Millionaire player, Angie Valbuena, died in a tragic accident).

From the moment his entourage confirmed the unfortunate news, less than 24 hours ago, the world of football has not stopped recording messages of support and condolences for the Valbuena family.

“We raise prayers for his soul and send strength to his family and friends. RIP”said Millionaires in his message.

“The Colombian Football Federation, its Executive Committee and the coaching staff of the Colombian National Team regret the death of the player Angie Valbuena, who was part of the Futsal FCF and several national football clubs in the Women’s League. From football Colombian express our condolences to family, friends and relatives”expressed the Colombian Football Federation, on Twitter.

And after these messages, they met the details of the traffic accident that ended the life of Valbuena.

(Keep reading: Shock over the death of Angie Valbuena: this is how they fire her in Colombian soccer).

Reveal details of the accident in which Angie Valbuena died

According to ‘Boyacá Sie7e Días’, the leading newspaper in the Boyacá region, Angie Valbuena’s accident occurred last Friday, around 1 pm

Apparently, Everything happened at kilometer 10 of the road that connects Tunja with Paipa.

The accident would have happened in the verdera Poravita, in the municipality of Oicatá.

According to known information, Valbuena was aboard a Yamaha brand motorcycle.

On the 10 kilometer curve, the player would have left the road. Later, she “suffered a strong blow when colliding with the ditch on the left bank”reports ‘Boyacá Sie7e Días.

Apparently, the effects of the impact were so serious that they ended up being irreversible.

So far, there is no certainty as to whether his funeral will take place in Tunja or in Bogotá.

More news

SPORTS