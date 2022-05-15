AC Milan is very close to being crowned champion of Serie A 2021-2022. If they win today against Atalanta, it would be better for Inter to lose or draw on the last day. If they do lift the title, it would be number 19 in their showcase as Italian league champions, a trophy they haven’t lifted since 2011.
Milan was plunged into a deep economic crisis due to the bad sporting decisions they made, which led them to have an expensive squad but with no sporting results, so the club began to stay out of European competitions and see how His budget was down. In the last two seasons they have done a great job on the technical side and thanks to that they have returned to the Champions League and this season they are one step away from winning Serie A again, but do you remember how they did in 2011?
AC Milan was proclaimed champion that year also ahead of Inter, who is being the rival for the same in this course, but then it was only worth adding 82 points. The coach then was Allegri, who now manages Juventus, and he knew how to combine the quality of Ibrahimovic, Alexandre Pato and Robinho very well, as both attackers scored 14 goals in the league, contributing a total of 42 for the team, which ended with 65 goals in favor and only 24 against.
That year was also Pirlo’s last with Milan, brains of the team and one of the great architects of the great Milan of the 2000s. In the summer of 2011 he left for Juventus, leaving the rossoneri orphans, and giving Juventus back the title of champion.
