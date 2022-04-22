It took 13 days for the lifeless body of the young Debanhi Escobar to be located, in Nuevo León, just a few meters from the place where she was last seen. His image, in a last photograph taken, presumably, by the driver of a car platform in which he was traveling, became the portrait of the reality of a country like Mexico, in which seven women and girls disappear every day, and 11 are murdered. Debanhi had attended a party the night before with two friends. After having argued, her companions left the place and she boarded a car, which, according to the family, left her in the middle of the road in the middle of the morning.

Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, yelled at the authorities this Thursday: “13 days here! How many times have you been here?

This is the timeline of his search:

Night of Friday, April 8 and early hours of Saturday, April 9

At 6:00 in the morning, Debanhi Escobar’s parents receive a message from their daughter’s friends with a photograph of the young woman. She disappears at kilometer 15.5 of the highway from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo in front of the Nueva Castilla motel. That’s the last place she connected to her cell phone.

Hours later, Debanhi’s parents call Locatel, the hospital and forensic services. The young woman’s relatives file the complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office, and request the images from the C4 and C5 cameras that control the city and its entrances. The local authorities issue the disappearance alert that day.

April 10th

The disappearance alert is launched. The authorities of Nuevo León activate an emergency search for the disappearance of Debanhi.

April 11

More than 200 police officers from the State of Nuevo León are deployed to participate in the search.

April 12th

Local authorities report that they have arrested a man for criminal activities, and that he has a history of harassing and attempting to kidnap women. The 47-year-old man turns out to have, presumably, no links to the disappearance of the young woman.

Debanhi’s family calls for a search that begins outside the hotel, Nueva Castilla, the place where he was last seen. A camp of relatives, friends and collaborators who contribute with the location tasks has already been set up.

April 15

The Local Search Commission makes public the offer of a reward of 100,000 pesos to anyone who provides information that helps locate Debanhi.

April 16th

The Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León asks the authorities of all entities for their collaboration to find Debanhi. The same Prosecutor’s Office reports that in entities such as Tamaulipas, Durango and Baja California, actions related to the case have been carried out, but that, until that moment, the results have been negative.

April 17th

The search for Debanhi Escobar continues. Her parents, relatives and friends of her called for a location tour in the surroundings of the place where the young woman was last seen and photographed. Family and friends are accompanied by personnel from the Civil Force and feminist groups. The young woman’s father, Mario Escobar, reports that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office has shown him 15 videos that could help the investigations.

April 19th

The Specialized Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons of Nuevo León searches a condominium in a housing unit in the center of the state capital, in Monterrey, to search for Debanhi’s personal belongings. The result is negative.

April, the 21st

The head of the National Search Commission (CNB), Karla Quintana, travels to the State of Nuevo León and meets with Debanhi’s parents to follow up on the investigations.

The alarm jumps after the notice of the employees of the Nueva Castilla motel, who have reported the identification of a “foul odor” in a sewer that was used for an old pool and was no longer in use.

Friday April 22

Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, confirms that his daughter’s body has been located inside an abandoned cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, a few meters from the place where she disappeared.

Mario Escobar directly accuses Juan David Cuellar, the driver of the car Debanhi got out of, at dawn on April 9, when he disappeared. Escobar has reported that a video to which he has had access shows that the driver of the car harassed the young woman and that was the reason why Debanhi decided to get out of the car at dawn on the road.

