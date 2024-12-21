Atlético de Madrid achieved a crucial victory over Barça this Saturdaya result that allows Diego Simeone’s men to close the year as the sole leaders of LaLiga. Alexander Sorloth was in charge of scoring the winning goalwhich gives wings to the Madrid team, a leading candidate for the domestic title of regularity.

The culés took the lead in the first half of the match played in Montjuic thanks to a combination between Pedri and Gavi, which ended with the Canarian’s goal. From the beginning, but even more so thanks to this target, the locals were much superiorthey dominated possession and had multiple chances, but were unable to add the second.

The visitors tied on the counterattackalready in the second part. Rodrigo De Paul found the run of Julián Álvarez, whose eventual cross was rejected, but on the edge, De Paul himself connected the shot, directly into the net.

Barcelona was not satisfied with the tie, and desperately searched for another goal, but the red and white defense and an immense Jan Oblak prevented it. In the last minute of stoppage time, Atleti went on the counterattack again, also through the Argentine midfielder who scored the first goal. The number ‘5’ went deep for Nahuel Molina, who threw the ball into the heart of the area, where Sorloth finished first to certify the victory of the colchonerossolo leaders at the top of the classification.