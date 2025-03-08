Elon Musk’s megacohete exploded this Friday on his test flight number 8. The Starship ship, known by Spacex simply as ‘Ship’, disintegrated Ten minutes after he took off from the earth.

The images captured from the ground were spectacular, but they were also from space. And we know it thanks to a Astronaut caught what happened.

It’s about Don Pettitflight engineer of expedition 72 of the International Space Station (EEI).

Pettit shared in his X account (The social network previously known as Twitter and that also belongs to Elon Musk) the images he captured from his privileged point of view.

“We saw how the starship 8 disintegrated in the upper atmosphere And he fell back to Earth from the ISS, “Petit wrote, who shared two images of what happened.