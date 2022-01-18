Juan Fernando Quintero has already confirmed his return to River Plate and will have a new stage in the Millionaire.
We remember what the Millionaire’s training was like before his departure (August 2020)
Together they formed a great friendship and had a very special relationship. Armani played a long time in Colombian soccer and that had an influence.
In River the participation of the full-backs is very important and there were great combinations with Montiel.
Lucas Martínez Quarta was the starting defender and gained his first experiences in the National Team
Javier Pinola was undisputed. Today he has to occupy another role.
Milton Casco was another of Juanfer’s good partners on the left side. The Colombian can enhance it with his assists.
The soul and balance of the midfield. It will be one of the key cards in this 2022.
Both were the “brains” of the team. Those who had a second to spare to think and make good decisions.
One of Juanfer’s great partners on the playing field. The Uruguayan is recovering from injury, but they will get back together.
Many times he had to be a substitute and contribute in the second half. Juan Fernando Quintero was returning from a serious injury and his last stage was not the best.
Ignacio Scocco was one of the strikers with whom he shared a team. Today it will be Julián Álvarez’s turn to attend.
Another one recovering from an injury. If he has to return to his best level, he can be benefited by the arrival of the Colombian.
