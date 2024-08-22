Botafogo qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday by eliminating Palmeiras, with whom they drew 2-2 away in the second leg of the round of 16 and whom they had beaten 2-1 in the first leg.

Igor Jesús, in the 56th minute, and the Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino, in the 64th, put Botafogo ahead, who ended up suffering and asking for time.

Palmeiras, champion of the Libertadores in 2020 and 2021 and semi-finalist in 2022 and 2023, brought out all its race and was close to achieving the feat, tying the match with a header from the Argentine ‘Flaco’ López in the 86th minute and a goal from Rony in the 90th.

In the last minute of stoppage time, Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez scored the goal that gave the comeback, but it was ruled out by the VAR for having used his hand. The referee gave two more minutes of added time and in the last play, Gabriel Menino sent a free kick to the post for the ‘Verdao’.

Rios got hot

The Colombian Richard Rios of Palmeiras He played 71 minutes and was sacrificed to try to give Palmeiras more attack, which was down 0-2 at one point.

Ríos was the protagonist of a fight midway through the first half, when he made a strong tackle on an opponent and two Botafogo players went after him to complain. Referee Facundo Tello showed him the yellow card for that action, in the 35th minute.

In the full video, Ríos can be seen shouting something at his opponent after the foul, which provokes the fury of other Botafogo players who berate him, and he defends himself.

Botafogo will now face the winner of Sao Paulo-Nacional de Montevideo in the quarter-finals.

