The triumph of real Madrid about him Union Berlin, 2-3, in the group stage of the Champions League not only left the team of Carlo Ancelotti three points, but a big problem.

It was known that the squad did their thing that night after the victory, they went partying, they had fun and, according to the Telecinco program 'Socialité', it was sensational.

Did they get caught?

The players made an extra contract: they closed a restaurant and buses began to arrive, whose windows were covered with blankets and umbrellas.

However, people realized what happened inside the restaurant, where they arrived at 2:30 in the morning and left around 6 am.

It was learned that although several people realized what happened, there is no photo or video of the party that the footballers had after the great victory, in a sensational comeback.

