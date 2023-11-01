It has not been a 31 October any for Peruvian reggaeton fans. Nicky Jam, one of the most important artists of the urban genre, said goodbye to our stages.

The 42-year-old artist was the highlight of the Reggaeton Lima Festival: Halloween edition. Given his announced retirement from the stage, his fans did not want to stop listening to his greatest hits live from him.

Nicky Jam at the Reggaeton Lima Festival. Photo: Rosario Rojas / La República

Nicky Jam in Peru says goodbye to his fans

It being almost 10 at night, Nicky Jam, the most anticipated, takes the stage accompanied by beautiful dancers. He doesn’t bring his usual cap, but he does have the same flow as always. “Thank you very much, my people. All the best. Are we active or are we not active?”

“I’m excited that he’s saying goodbye to us. I love him and we will miss him. Let’s hope he returns soon”, “Thank you for all of his songs that have touched our hearts. It would be excellent if he didn’t leave”, “Let’s chant at the top of our voices. Let him come back,” expressed some of his followers.

‘Bella y sensual’, his collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Romeo Santos, is the song chosen to open the show. She continued with ‘El Perdon’, that song that made everyone dance in the clubs in 2016 and today continued to generate the same effect.

Peruvians dressed up for Halloween

Bunnies, police officers, astronauts, cowgirls and even herself Barbie They danced to the rhythm of the repertoire that the, called by many, king of urban music had prepared.

‘Your lover’, ‘I’m going to drink’, ‘Mischief’, ‘Until dawn’, ‘Notebook’, among other songs, were chanted that Halloween night.

Nicky Jam gave a cap to a fan. Photo: Rosario Rojas / La República

And after disappearing from the stage for a few minutes to leave the audience enjoying a few minutes of his dance cast, the performer returned with something that characterizes him: his cap pushed back. He took off his white vest and changed it for a leather jacket, giving way to his best remix, starting with ‘Te boté’.

He didn’t want to leave the stage without remembering the ‘old school’ songs and improvised some hip movements that drove those present crazy.

A memorable memory for a fan

After 45 min, it’s time to say goodbye. However, he wanted to give a souvenir to one of his fans: the cap that accompanied him in what may be his last show in Peru.

“If it were up to me, I’ll sing to you tomorrow, thank you for having me here. God bless Lima, Peru,” were the singer’s last words.

The lucky one was Nat Lloclla, who arrived from Cusco with his friends and revealed that he has followed him since his beginnings. “Wow, I have a lot of emotions. I didn’t think I was going to catch him. He is my idol, he is the best,” Lloclla shouted.

Tito El Bambino made the stage roar at the Reggaeton Lima Festival. Photo: Rosario Rojas / La República

This concluded the presentation of Nicky Jam, who was left wanting to enjoy his audience more. It was a big farewell to Peruvian soil, where he shared the event with exponents of reggaeton who marked history in the genre, such as the sensual Ivy Queen, the ‘Patron’ Tito El Bambino, the established Zion & Lenox, the fun Lenny Tavarez, among others.