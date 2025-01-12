Real Madrid struck first in the final of the Spanish Super Cup this Sunday, they did so with a great goal from Kylian Mbappé alone, on the counterattack, which also had its controversy, as it started from a possible foul by Vinícius on Casadó at the beginning of the play.

The goal came in the fifth minute of the game, just after two clear chances from a Barça that It started very offensively and forced Courtois to make two good saves.

The goal came after a counterattack, just when Vinícius pressured Casadó to get the ball, ran to the center of the field, and gave it to Mbappé who would do his job perfectly. The Frenchman reached the front with speed, feinted in front of the Blaugrana defense and, despite Balde’s mark, managed to get inside the side of the area to define with a great cross shot against Szczęsny.

The French forward celebrated it unleashed, although the goal went up on the scoreboard after a few moments of uncertainty in which the VOR room reviewed a possible stomp by Vinícius on Casadó in the loss of the ball with which it all started.

Of course, the goal came to nothing in a match that would soon turn the tables until it became a win for Barça that the whites could not remedy despite finishing the game with one more after Szczęsny’s expulsion.