Floyd Mayweather has not stepped into a ring for two and a half years to play a fight. Of course, the last time he did it in a playful way … and lucrative. The American announced by surprise that he would do an exhibition match in Japan on the end of the year 2018. Everything was presented, but it was close to not being disputed. Promoter Rizin announced it and Floyd said that first he was going to fight for a small group, not a big event. In the end he fought, arriving an hour and a half late to the event, against a local kickboxing star. (Tenshin Nasukawa). It destroyed him in 138 seconds and took nine million dollars. Round business.

This Sunday, against Logan Paul, he will also experience an exhibition, but it will be very different. It will be eight rounds and the former world champion hopes to win $ 100 million. Therefore, this exhibition will be something more like a professional combat. The last time Floyd had a real fight was in August 2017.. He had a fight, yes, questionable by many, since he faced a newcomer in the discipline like Conor McGregor. The former UFC champion is a great striker, but challenging one of the best boxers in history was too daunting.

Mayweather gave McGregor a bit of a joke during the first two rounds. Later, without pressing too much, he was accumulating punishment on the Irishman, who was stopped the fight in the tenth round. It was a very lucrative recital for Floyd and with which he managed to make history. He stood with a professional record of 50-0, something that no one had ever achieved before (the best undefeated was Rocky Marciano at 49-0). ‘Money’ returned from retirement for this lawsuit, since after defeating Andre Berto in September 2015 he announced that he was hanging up his gloves. Despite this, the lawsuit against McGregor was rumored for a long time. It took time to close, but not as long as it did against Pacquiao.