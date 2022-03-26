The First Iberdrola returned with the focus on the Champions League and relegation. With Barcelona already champions who continue to do their thing with a new victory in Madrid and Real Madrid doing their homework against a Levante team that made things difficult, Atlético also delivered in their fight for the Champions League. The rojiblancas remain third after beating Valencia (3-0) and we will have to wait until Sunday to see if Granadilla and Real Sociedad also deliver.

Below there was no Ferron effect. The new coach of Eibar made his debut in Seville and took a 4-1 that keeps the team in relegation five points from salvation.

Atletico 3-0 Valencia

Atlético did their homework against Valencia and maintains its third position in the standings. The rojiblancas put on a good game against the Valencianistas and were more forceful in attack after the goalless draw against Rayo on the last day. Ludmila and Maitane had the first red and white attempts. And, before the break, Aleixandri opened the scoring. A minute later, Bárbara made the second and left the match sentenced.

After the restart, Shei scored a great goal to put the third. Amanda could still make the fourth, but the Valencian defense took the ball under the sticks. The match was seen for judgment and Óscar Fernández took the opportunity to make changes and give breaks to players like Van Dongen, Menayo, Latorre and even Lola Gallardo. There were not many more chances by either team. Atlético added three important points and Valencia, despite leaving empty, continues at the same distance from relegation.

Seville 4-1 Eibar

There was no Jordi Ferrón effect. The new Eibar coach was unable to change the dynamics of the armorers in his debut on the bench in Seville. The team from Seville won with authority (4-1) and keep the team from Eibar in decline and five points from salvation. At the beginning with alternatives, Jessica Martínez was the first to hit after a great team move by the Seville team. But, immediately, Carmen Álvarez made the tables. Malena avoided Sevilla’s second in a one-on-one with Inma and Rosa Otermín sent the ball to the crossbar in a frontal foul, however, the rebound was sent by Mérida to the back of the net. Before the break, Inma scored, but it was ruled out for offside.

After the restart, Sevilla continued to command. Inma was about to do the third. The one who did achieve it was Rosa Otermín with a great shot from the side, taking advantage of the fact that Malena was ahead. Great goal from Madrid. Next, it was Araya who scored the fourth with an Olympic goal. Sevilla could do some more against an Eibar that was out of the game. Those of Ferrón are still five away from salvation, while Sevilla can still get into the fight for Europe.

Matchday 25

Saturday March 26

Real Madrid 1-0 Raise

Seville 4-1 Eibar

Madrid CFF 1-2 Barcelona

Athletic Valencia 3-0

4:30 p.m. Alavés-Rayo (Youtube Alavés)

5:00 p.m. Villarreal-Athletic

Sunday March 27

12:00 p.m. Sporting Huelva-Real Sociedad

1:00 p.m. Granadilla-Betis (RTVC)