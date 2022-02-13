The Champions League and relegation continue to tighten up on matchday 22 of the Primera Iberdrola. Above, the triumphs of Atlético and Real Madrid complicate a Real Sociedad that fell again, this time against Levante. Who did not fail was the Granadilla that remains in third position. Of course, of their direct rivals, Athletic was the one that was left without adding when they fell to Barcelona.

At the bottom, Valencia returned to add the three points and is definitely away from the relegation in which Eibar falls, which lost to Real Madrid, and Sporting Huelva remains very close, which could not pass the draw against Betis. The one who has the most hope is Rayo, who beat Madrid CFF, which is still in free fall, thanks to a goal from Ballesté in the final minutes.

Levante 1-0 Real Sociedad

Levante added three points to get out of its particular crisis, although it is still in no man’s land, and complicate the Champions League a little more for Real Sociedad. The txuri-urdin see how Atlético and Real Madrid are approaching their second position and their important cushion of points has disappeared in just four games. Of those twelve points, those of Natalia Arroyo have only been able to add one and have stacked their advantage.

It is true that the San Sebastian coach was able to make few rotations after the interweek defeat against Barcelona, ​​but the Granota had also played on Wednesday. And, from the beginning, it was Villacampa’s team that had the best approaches to Lete’s goal. Andonova was the most active of the Valencians and tested the txuri-urdin goalkeeper with a good long shot and then with a free kick that went wide. The first of the Donostiarras was in the 25th minute with a shot by Gaby that stopped the Granota goal. Andonova, again, and Lloris once again had chances for the locals. The chances were those of Villacampa, but the goal did not come.

After restart, Gaby crashed into the crossbar and Arnáiz found the goal in a good start for the txuri-urdin. Korenciova avoided Amaiur’s goal in a one-on-one. They were the best minutes of Arroyo’s, but Levante reacted. First with a one-on-one from Leire that Lete stopped. In the second, the goal came. Yes, with suspense. Gio crashed into the post, Alba also in the rebound and Andonova did not miss the third. The second could have come after a great play by Alba that Gio was unable to finish off. La Real tried, but they did not disturb the Slovenian goalkeeper and both Andonova and Lloris, who ran into the woodwork, had two chances.

Granadilla 3-1 Villarreal

Granadilla is still in the Champions League. The girls from Tenerife did not fail in Villarreal’s visit to La Palmera and their lethal partner, Mari José and Martín-Prieto, were once again decisive to keep Francis’s in third position and dreaming of the Champions League. Meanwhile, Villarreal, who had been on a roll, is still out of relegation.

Mari José and Martín-Prieto led the attack on Granadillto. The first was for the Tenerife, which was about to open the scoring, the second did not spare. Martín-Prieto did not hit the heads up, but in the clearance of Elena del Toro Mari José, from outside the area, he put it with class in the goal. A goal that gave peace to the locals. The forward sentenced after a great start by Martín-Prieto on the right that assisted the player from Tenerife to score with subtlety. The game was under control and so the break was reached.

After the restart, Paola had the third, but Elena reacted well. Gisela tried too. Villarreal barely put Noelia Ramos in trouble and Granadilla calmly controlled the match. Until, ten minutes from the end, a clearance by Lara was to control the Tenerife goal and the ball bounced and slipped between his legs. The Castellón team cut distances. But their joy was short-lived because, immediately afterwards, Martín-Prieto scored the third after an assist from Koko so as not to miss his date with the goal. There would be more, because on the last play of the game Belén had a penalty to close the gap, but the ball went high and the game ended with a victory for Granadilla that continues to dream of Europe…

Valencia 1-0 Alaves

Valencia added its second consecutive victory to move away from relegation against an Alavés in no man’s land. Important victory for the Valencians who were in a difficult situation and manage to have a small cushion with respect to the lower part. All thanks to Salmi’s solitary goal from the penalty spot.

In an even game with a lot of intensity, neither team managed to disturb their rival. But, halfway through the first half, Salmi did not fail in the clearest occasion from the penalty spot. The Finnish put the 1-0 gave air to the premises. Aguado, before the break, was able to extend the advantage in a heads up, but it was not successful. TAfter the restart, Lice Chamorro crashed into the crossbar in what could be the tie. Enith avoided the tie shortly after and Bea Beltrán was able to put the second, but the ball did not go in and Valencia took all three points.

Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Madrid CFF

Rayo Vallecano won again, their second win of the season, to hope for salvation. It already has nine points, although Sporting Huelva, which marks the salvation, has 17. The red-haired girls beat a Madrid CFF that continues in free fall and is getting closer to the red zone of the table.

Rayo got off to a very good start and as soon as they started they went ahead with a great goal from Paula Fernández. The redheads were comfortable and eager to show that they are not dead yet. In the 8th minute, Paula took a corner and Camila Sáez made the second for the Vallecans. Winning was vital, and it showed. However, Madrid CFF reacted with two occasions, a cross and another by Geyse, but on both occasions they ended with a save by Larqué. Before the break, Geyse was right and closed the gap.

Both teams felt the need to win. And it was noticeable. Both teams had chances at the start of the second half. But the one who got it right was Geyse. The Brazilian put the tie that left a Rayo who only had to win very touched. Geyse tried again to overtake Maria Pry’s and Vicky ran into the stick. It seemed that Madrid CFF was pressing, but in minute 83, Pauleta put in a ball and Ballesté made it 3-2 for the red-and-white. The Vallecano team achieved three gold points and Madrid CFF is still in crisis…

CHECK HERE THE CLASSIFICATION OF THE FIRST IBERDROLA

Day 22 of the First Iberdrola

Saturday

Betis 0-0 Sp.Huelva

Sunday

Levante 1-0 Real Sociedad

Eibar 0-2 Real Madrid

Valencia 1-0 Alaves

Ray V. 3-2 Madrid CFF

Athletic 0-3 Barca

Atletico 5-0 Seville 12:00

Granadilla-Villarreal (TVCan.) 13:00