After postponing her tour due to a bacterial infection, Madonna is currently giving her tour called 'The Celebration Tour'. Unfortunately, this return was not without serious accidents, as the singer suffered a spectacular fall while she was performing her show in Seattle, United States.

Dancer dragged Madonna across the stage

The singer Madonna, 65, who has just released to the world a spectacular preview of her new music video made in collaboration with the singer The Weekend and Playboi Carti, has suffered an accident in the middle of a concert in Seattle offered as part of 'The Celebration Tour'.

Madonna was singing in a chair when one of her dancers dragged her as part of the show, but he tripped on stage and fell backwards.

Is Madonna hurt from the fall?

Before the astonished gaze of the thousands of fans who attended the event, Madonna began to laugh, which was able to transmit a feeling of calm to all her followers, who were worried about the singer's physical health. Fortunately, she did not suffer any major physical damage and she was able to continue with the musical number, in addition to taking it in the best of humor.

In the clip, you can see how the dancer lost his balance and stumbled, which caused him to lose all control while dragging the chair where the singer was sitting. The incident caused both him and Madonna to fall to the ground.

Madonna will continue touring South America

Mexico is part of the countries on 'The Celebration Tour'. The acclaimed artist confirmed a series of concerts that will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes on April 20, 21, 23, 24 and 26 of this year.

The neighboring country of Mexico was one of the countries in which Madonna had to organize her musical performances again after being hospitalized for contracting a serious bacterial infection, according to the statements of her manager, Guy Oseary.

The singer's tour promises to offer a unique and unrepeatable experience for fans, with an extensive repertoire that covers her most iconic hits and possibly has some special surprises.

Is this Madonna's first fall on stage?

It is not the first time that the great singer suffers a fall on stage, as we can find various images and videos that have been recorded in the memory of all her followers around the world.

One of her most famous falls occurred in 2015 during the Brit Awards, as she had barely been on stage for 30 seconds when she had problems with her wardrobe. Her dancers reacted quickly, but when they wanted to help her, they caused the diva to fall down the back of the stairs.

Another was during one of his concerts in Paris, France. The 'Like a virgin' singer was performing this iconic song when she suffered an accident that caused her to fall off the stage. This caused her great pain, so she could not continue with the concert and it had to be suspended.

