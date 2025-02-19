In the fourth minute of the second leg of the round of Playoff of the Champions League that faces Real Madrid against Manchester City, Kylian Mbappé advanced the locals with a true goal from Vaselinethe result of a long shipment of Raúl Asencio.

In the first leg, those of Ancelotti achieved a new comeback in the discount, achieving a favorable 2-3. Facing the second clash of the novel tie, Madrid sought to get ahead on the scoreboard from the first moments In the Santiago Bernabéu.

The whites left the City’s pressure during the fourth minute by means of an Asencio driving, which unloaded the band for Valverde. When the ball came again at the foot of the Madrid canterano, Mbappé started a uncheck from the center of the field.

The Spanish central did not hesitate to send him the leather. The pass fell from the sky behind the defenseand the ‘9’ of Madrid, seeing the exit of Ederson, tried with a Vaseline from outside the areawhich finally found the network, advancing the whites.