The 24-year-old right back of Club América, Jorge Sanchezhas finally managed to get out to European football with the Ajax Amsterdam of the eredivisieafter being linked with several European soccer teams for several years.
The Santos Laguna academy player was promoted to the first team and was able to make his debut in the First Division in the summer of 2017, in the Comarca Lagunera he only stayed for one year and recorded 39 commitments with the team, before Club América signed him midway through of 2018.
Since then, the soccer player was able to spend four years as azulcrema playing a total of 150 games and was able to consolidate himself in Aztec football after having won two Liga MX titles, one Copa MX and one Champion of Champions.
In addition, as if that were not enough, he had a great process through national teams participating in the U-18, U-21 and Olympic team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, likewise, he has been part of 21 matches to absolute level with the Mexican national team.
Club América made official the departure of the Mexican soccer player to the eredivisieafter four seasons in which he played 150 games and contributed two goals and eight assists, as well as three titles (Liga MX, Copa MX and Champion of Champions).
With the tournament already underway in Mexico and even with América doing a tour of international matches in the United States, it seemed incredible that Jorge Sanchez left for Europe, when the first offer arrived, it was speculated that the azulcrema board would not let the player leave and everything calmed down for a few days.
However, from one day to the next, the news was reactivated and now it seemed that the Dutch team was now going for the defender’s services, since last year when the Olympics were played and where the side had a great performance I hope it goes to Europe.
But a year later, it seemed that there would be no news, at least until after the Qatar World Cup 2022, fortunately for him and his entourage, he has been able to achieve a great achievement in his sports career.
