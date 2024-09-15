Real Madrid have started the season in an irregular manner, with a game that has not convinced their fans and results that do not reflect the expected results. Yesterday, in their visit to Anoeta, the white team was outplayed in terms of chances by a dominant Real Sociedad, but managed to take the victory thanks to two penalties awarded in their favour in the second half of the match.
The first was for a handball inside the box, while the second was a stamp on Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian striker was responsible for converting the first penalty with a precise execution, while Kylian Mbappé, the star of the white team, was in charge of taking the second, securing the victory for his team.
The controversy was not long in coming. This morning, in Girona, during a walk before Barcelona’s match against the home team, Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, was approached by a journalist. After a comment about his elegance, Laporta replied ironically: “Yes, to take a penalty.” When asked about the two penalties awarded yesterday to Real Madrid, Laporta made his opinion clear in a sarcastic way, suggesting that the referee’s decision was, at the very least, questionable.
Real Madrid have already had four penalties in their favour in just five league games, and the buzz is starting to spread in Barcelona.
Laporta’s statements have already started to generate debate among fans and media, fueling the eternal rivalry between the two big clubs in Spanish football.
