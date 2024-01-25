The end of The Last of Us Part II is one of the most controversial narrative points of the entire series. The final battle against Ellie and Abby culminates in a way that many did not consider appropriate for the story. However, everything seems to indicate that the conclusion of this conflict was going to be different, something that Neil Druckman, director of this title, has finally confirmed.

CAREFUL. Spoilers below.

One of the most interesting sections of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the director's commentary, where Druckman and the rest of the game's cast talk about the creative process of this title and some of the decisions that were made during development. Here, the director and Halley Gross, the co-writer, reveal that Ellie was going to kill Abby in their fight on the beach in Santa Barbara.

For those who don't remember, Ellie decided to spare Abby's life after imagining Joel in a moment that caused a lot of controversy at the time.. However, the initial plan was to culminate with the protagonist of the first half, killing the second protagonist. The interesting thing is that that is not all, since after events, Ellie would be attacked by another person.

Originally, Lev would not survive Seraphite Island, and this would lead to Abby being captured by the Rattlers. Once in search of her, Ellie would drown Abby on the beach. Later, Ellie would return to her farm in Jackson, where an unknown person would wait for her and attack her, causing her to tear off several fingers from her hand.. This mysterious character would be a father, one of our protagonist's victims, so his cycle of revenge would be eternal and unfinished.

However, as they know, none of this happened, and instead, Ellie returns to her house to find it empty. While the original ending gave greater weight to the idea that we are in a living world, where everyone has a Joel or an Ellie to protect, the conclusion would have been quite confusingso at the end of the day we end up with the ending that we all already know. On related topics, here you can check out our review of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Likewise, this remastering suffers from review bombing.

Editor's Note:

The story of The Last of Us Part II, specifically everything that refers to Ellie, is a narrative chaos with a narrative dissonance that ends up affecting the message of “violence is bad.” Letting Abby live is a contradiction that isn't explained very well, and it feels like Naughty Dog let off the pedal at the last minute to avoid hitting the wall, even if they ran over several people beforehand.

Via: Kotaku