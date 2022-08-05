After months of waiting, at the beginning of the week it was finally released breaking badthe episode of Better Call Saul, where, as its name indicates, we saw the return of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. Although the series presented us with a new scene between Saul and these characters, the original plans were different.

During an interview on the AMC blog, Thomas Schnauz, director and writer of this episode, mentioned that White and Pinkman’s appearance in Better Call Saul was to be held in the attorney’s office, and not with the kidnapping that we saw in the chapter. This was what was said about it:

“We were looking for a place: where [en la línea de tiempo] show the return of Walter White? For a long time we talked about the moment Brandon Mayhew’s uncle walks through the door and tries to hire him, but that just didn’t seem right or dramatic enough. Looking back at all the different scenes, we realized it was the space between the kidnapping and when they’re planning how they’re going to save Badger and that seemed like a really sweet spot to fill in, ‘What do these guys say to each other after the kidnapping attempt? during that awkward ride back?’ And in this case, the ride back is filled with an awkward VR stand and they have to sit awkwardly together in the dark staring at each other. In the episode, Gene is Saul Goodman again and we wanted to draw a parallel between who Saul was in the past and who Gene is and why he became Saul. In episode 6×09 we do 2001 [ A Space Odyssey] moment in which the bone becomes the spaceship, where Kim [Rhea Seehorn] breaks up with him and tells him how she hid the truth from him about Mike and Lalo [Tony Dalton] they were alive, and then it becomes Saul Goodman.”

The next episode of Better Call Saul, known as Waterworkswill premiere on August 8, followed by Saul Gone on the 15th of this month, thus ending this series. On related topics, Albuquerque has honored the series’ actors. Similarly, breaking bad will leave Netflix.

Via: AMC-Blog