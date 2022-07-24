Gareth Bale has not been to Major League Soccer (MLS). The Welsh attacker seeks to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible shape. This weekend, the former Real Madrid player made his debut as a scorer with Los Angeles FC (LAFC), his new club. The 33-year-old footballer scored the second goal of the match between the Black & Gold and Sporting Kansas City.
In a counterattack, Christian Arango drove and delivered the ball to Bale at the entrance of the area. The Welsh forward, with the mark of more than one defender, did not slow down, made a slight feint and took a placed shot with which he beat goalkeeper John Pulskamp. In this way, the Los Angeles team sentenced the match and kept three important points.
With this result, LAFC remains at the top of the Western Conference with 45 points over 21 games. Gareth Bale came on as a substitute in the 65th minute, replacing Kwadwo Opoku, and just in the 83rd minute he scored his first goal in the first division of United States soccer.
Mexican Carlos Vela started the game as a starter and left the field at minute 78, giving his place to Latif Blessing. LAFC has had a great season and they will look, once and for all, for this tournament to be good and they can reach the grand final.
