Dhe word of this Milan Fashion Week should be “ancora”. The inconspicuous German translation is “once again”. As the new creative director of Gucci, Sabato de Sarno, explains in an interview with Vogue, “ancora” also means: “I want more of it!”, “I want it!”, “I desire it!” Sabato de Sarno introduced the word into fashion and had “ancora” tattooed on his left arm when he started his job. “Ancora” now appears on the walls of houses in the cityscape of Milan, trams rumble through the streets with this keyword, always underlined with oxblood red, the new Gucci color. The Internet reacted immediately. Collages are circulating on social media that show King Charles and Queen Camilla on a state visit to France, not in suits and Dior capes, but in Gucci Ancora capes. Anna Wintour wears Ancora blazer in it.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the "Life" department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Could fashion ever be brought to a better denominator than “ancora”? This insatiable caterpillar of an industry that is always hungry for more and constantly outdoes itself with mega shows and image events for the whole entourage on other continents. The current figures only confirm this Ancora theory. According to a survey by Bain & Company and the Italian luxury goods association Altagamma, in 2022 the industry had a record year despite the Ukrainian war and inflation and had a market value of 345 billion euros. Growth of five to twelve percent is expected this year. And even if, as with Gucci, things didn’t go well in the first quarters of this year after the ten billion in sales in 2022, François-Henri Pinault, the chairman of the Kering group, which also owns Gucci, speaks loudly of more than 15 Billions that should already be there for the brand. Ancora!

Will Gucci manage to reinvent fashion again?

Regarding the word of the week, this is the big question in Milan: Will Gucci manage to reinvent fashion again after the Tom Ford era and the Alessandro Michele era? (Nobody is rightly talking about the Frida Giannini era in between.) For now, however, Sabato de Sarno is reflecting on the catwalk the image of fashion that has long since established itself and is taking a relaxed approach to it. The loafers with generous platform soles, the ultra-short shorts and white tank tops, the zipper jackets with logos and troyers with crystal trimmings certainly don’t amount to a revolution. With them, the house ends up back in our world following the supernatural course of the Michele years. Ancora can also be understood this way: There is more.



The sexiness à la Tom Ford is back even in post-MeToo times, but young women today combine comfortable sandals with footbed soles – or platform loafers – with a short skirt and maybe throw on a blazer. This look can be seen everywhere in Milan, especially at the Tom Ford brand itself, which features the second designer debut of the week in Peter Hawkings. On the softest carpet in the city, the winding corridors lead to the catwalk theater, where shortly afterwards the parade wears deep necklines and very short shorts. At least the crocodile leather is contemporary artificial. There are also sunglasses on each nose. The man Tom Ford sold his brand to Estée Lauder, a beauty company, last year. And look or not, sunglasses have been selling well since the noughties, so the entire eyewear collection obviously belongs on the catwalk here. All of the models are also thin and – if that can be seen behind the large glasses – young. This is one of the reasons why you feel like you have been thrown back into the early 2000s.