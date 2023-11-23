“It’s a new hope, I hope we don’t make mistakes again, we don’t have any more opportunities,” prayed Rosa María Quispe, stationed in one of the corners of the headquarters of the National Assemblylocated in the center of Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

The simple street vendor, with a scapular over a reddish blouse, momentarily put down her sweets and cigarettes, trying to watch the arrival of Daniel Noboa, the new president of Ecuador.

“I am almost 60 years old and I have seen many presidents when they come to power, but I don’t even want to see them when they leave because none of them care about the problems of the poor,” he says while his gaze tries to escape the strong police and military control that safeguarded the security of the protocol act.

With nearly 1,500 guests In the main hall of the National Assembly, Noboa received the presidential sash and he swore before the 17 million Ecuadorians to comply with the Constitution and seek a better life for Ecuadorians.

Noboa, soon to turn 36, became the youngest president in Ecuadorian history this Thursday and it was precisely the factor he defended the most: his youth and that of the team that will accompany him in government. “Many believe that youth is synonymous with naivety, for me it is synonymous with strength. Strength to overcome the challenges that are imposed on us because that is what Ecuador needs,” he pointed out in his speech that barely lasted eight minutes.

Many believe that youth is synonymous with naivety, for me it is synonymous with strength

“I am a free and pragmatic man who seeks with empathy to improve the lives of Ecuadorians, as are all those young people who placed their hope in me,” he said after declaring himself, without further explanation, as an “anti-nothing” and a “pro- Ecuador”.

He referred to his personal experience, highlighting the political and social environment in which he grew up, and the political persecution that he and his family have faced over time..

Despite this, he pointed out the need to put Ecuador first and break the cycle of political revenge. “Those who seek to trap me in old schemes will fail,” he asserted.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and President Gustavo Petro.

The presence of President Gustavo Petro put the relevant touch on the assumption of command. He was the only president to hold the first bilateral meeting with Noboa, between neighboring countries.

But tensions were not lacking in an event where the outgoing president, Guillermo Lasso, was coldly dismissed as was the population, giving him a scant 11 percent acceptance of his management.

A rumored distancing between Noba and his vice president, Verónica Abad, was also evident. who after the ceremony went to have lunch in a market, avoiding the reception of the guests at the Carondelet Palace.

In contrast, an effusive president of the Assembly, Henry Kronfle, with a triumphalist gesture raised Noboa’s arm as if showing new paths of governance.

The absence of Álvaro Noboa, the banana magnate who tried to become President of the Republic on five occasions, was felt in the environment. He could not be present due to health issues, according to him, although Daniel Noboa’s gratitude focused on his mother, wife and children, whom he thanked for the sacrifices they must go through “for this fight.” Remember that these sacrifices are few compared to what most Ecuadorian families have to make, every day, in a country with violence, misery and marginalization.

ANA LUCÍA ROMAN

FOR THE TIME

QUITO