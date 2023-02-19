Mexico.- A few days after the scandal that Yuridia and ‘windowing‘ starred after the singer’s accusations against the program and patty chapoy for having criticized his physical appearance, Daniel Bisogno decided to present his opinion.

It all happened after Pati Chapoy remembered that the interpreter of ‘I already forgot you’ has a bad relationship with the TV Azteca evening during an interview with the ‘Golden Scorpion’, which is why Yuridia raised her voice and revealed the bad experience that he had with ‘Ventaneando’.

And it is that according to the statements of the ex-academic, Pati Chapoy called her ‘fat’, in addition to assuring that the evening newspaper had created a smear campaign against him during his early days as an artist.

As a result of this conflict, several celebrities came out in defense of Yuridia, even the Government of Mexico had to get involved to resolve the situation, since Conavim asked the program to apologize to the famous.

Likewise, several of the drivers had already expressed their opinion on the whole matter, siding with Pati Chapoy, in addition to ensuring that at that time they did not know that it was wrong to talk about another person’s body.

But that was not all, but even the presenters guaranteed that they are no longer like that, and that they would be careful with their comments, but it was a promise that they did not keep, since after that they made fun of Yuridia again no matter if you are pregnant.

However, before apologizing, Daniel Bisogno decided to respond to Yuridia’s accusations, where he made forceful comments against her.

First of all, the driver assured that Yuridia is one of the best voices in the country, but explains that the artist could be dissatisfied with the talent she has, because she does not want to take responsibility for it.

“She is not happy with that talent and I have had to see it on countless occasions, and I admire Yuridia very much as an artist and I love her as a person with everything and her crazy things, because she has a lot of crazy vibes,” said Bisogno.

After that, he spoke about the issue of ‘obesity’, guaranteeing that “Yuridia has not been able to be the star that she has to be because she is against her own talent”.

Finally, the actor also said that everyone gets upset and offended when they are described as ‘fat’, but he explains that it is something that everyone should know how to handle.

“If they tell me that I’m fat or that I’m skinny or whatever you want, well, it’s up to me to work with that so that it doesn’t affect me, because that’s stupid, what matters about Yuridia is talent as an artist ”.