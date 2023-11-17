Colombia experienced the night of this Thursday, November 16, a moment that will be recorded in history. The National Team managed to beat the Brazilian team 2-1 at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

At the meeting for World Cup qualifiers for Canada, the United States and Mexico in 2026, The Colombians managed to get the three points and will concentrate to face Paraguay next Tuesday.

And although it is true that the tricolor team began by losing at the Metropolitano, in the second half the stadium exploded with happiness after the two scores by Luis Díaz.



The Colombian striker scored in the 75th and 79th minutes, achieving an explosion of happiness in the country.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, She was one of the many attendees at the engagement and He celebrated the triumph of the National Team in the company of Luis Díaz’s father.

In a video shared on social networks, the president can be seen hugging “Mane” Díaz and sharing with him the emotion of the moment.

Likewise, he commented on his Instagram account that “There are moments that reward your pain, that restore your soul and faith.”

It should be remembered that the double score of the National Team forward is a great joy after days of intense concern over the kidnapping of his father at the hands of the ELN.

The mayor of Bogotá assured that it is a ““The triumph and happiness of Lucho Díaz, his father and his entire family, and ours with them, is enormous and deserved.”

