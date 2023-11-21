This November 22 marks one year since the debut of the Argentine team in the World Cup in Qatar. That day, Argentina was defeated surprise way against Saudi Arabia 2-1 in one of the defeats most surprising in the history of the albiceleste in the World Cups.
During the first half, Lionel Scaloni’s team had three goals disallowed due to offside (two from Lautaro Martínez and one from Lionel Messi, who opened the scoring after 10 minutes), while in the second half, the team started asleep and the Arabs converted on the two opportunities they had, being very accurate in the goal defended by Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez.
With that result, Argentina fell again in a match after three and a half years without knowing defeat, and their classification was beginning to be put in danger, although captain Messi himself offered a message of tranquility to the entire team.aís: “Let people trust, that this group is not going to leave them stranded”said “10”.
It was one of the worst matches in the Lionel Scaloni era The team was no longer able to demonstrate everything it did during the Qualifiers and in the previous matches. Within the tactical scheme, the absence of Giovani Lo Celso was very noticeable, who was a key part in uniting the midfielder’s play with Lionel Messi.
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 4 – The Aston Villa goalkeeper could do nothing against Saudi Arabia’s goals.
Right side: Nahuel Molina – 4 – He seemed nervous during the first half and did not project himself wisely on the right wing.
Right center: Cristian Romero – 4 – Without football rhythm to arrive with just enough due to an injury he suffered with Tottenham and was replaced.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – 4 – He did not have his best match and did not appear confident in the aerial game.
Left side: Nicolás Tagliafico – 6 – One of the best of the Argentine team not for play but for attitude.
Midfielder: Leandro Paredes – 4 – He was not precise in the long passes and could not influence the game.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 4 – He could never find his place on the field and was seen isolated from the team in the creation of the game.
Midfielder: Alejandro Gómez – 4 – He did not seem completely comfortable in the position that the coach put him in and every time he could he threw himself in the middle.
Rightmost: Ángel Di María – 5 – Whenever he could, he was the one who generated the most danger for the defense of Saudi Arabia.
Hitch: Lionel Messi – 5 – Author of the only Argentine goal. He did not seem comfortable and was always surrounded by the green team’s midfield.
Center forward: Lautaro Martínez – 4 – Isolated from the game. They disallowed 2 goals due to offside. It wasn’t his best match.
