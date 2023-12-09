In the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Netherlands and Argentina teams faced each other for a place in the semifinals of the world’s largest soccer tournament in a match that was, without a doubt, exciting for all Qatar fans. soccer.
The Dutch reached this stage after finishing as leaders of Group A above Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar. In the previous phase, they had defeated the United States 3-1 in a match in which they did not suffer at any time. Their full-backs, Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind, were the great figures against the Americans.
Meanwhile, Argentina arrived after suffering against Australia in the round of 16, beating them 2 to 1 with goals from Messi and Álvarez and with “Dibu” Martínez as a figure in the last minutes with an impressive save, and they were also going to start by winning this clash by 2 to 0, with goals from Nahuel Molina after a tremendous assist from Messi, and another from Lionel himself, who “Topo” Gigio to rival coach Van Gaal.
Everything seemed defined, but Weghorst appeared on two occasions to equalize the clash that was hotter than ever, with the players facing each other and tension at the surface.
In extra time, the Argentine team tried, especially in the second stage, but had no luck and Dibu Martínez excelled on penalties just like in the Copa América in Brazil, winning 4 to 3 in the shootout and qualifying for the semifinals with Croatia, who had eliminated the Brazilians.
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 8 – He couldn’t score either of the two goals, especially the first, but he excelled on penalties with two spectacular saves.
Right center: Christian Romero – 8 – Very solid and recovered the level that put him in the elite of European football.
Libero: Nicolás Otamendi – 8 – A beast like in the entire World Cup. Safe with footwork.
Left center: Lisandro Martínez – 7 – They anticipated him in the first Dutch goal but then he showed character and the game did not weigh on him.
Right midfielder: Nahuel Molina – 9 – Great game from the Argentine full-back who was able to attack comfortably today. He scored the first goal for the Argentine team.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 7 – He seemed confident in the central position but then improved with the entry of Paredes.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 7 – His muscular discomfort was not noticeable and he left everything in the 65 minutes he played.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 7 – He occupied the spaces and whenever he could he connected with Messi in a good way.
Left midfielder: Marcos Acuña – 8 – Great game from the winger who emerged from Racing who will miss the semi-final match.
Hook: Lionel Messi – 8 – He scored the team’s second goal from a penalty and every time he had the ball at his feet he left rivals on the road.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 7 – They put pressure on each start of the Dutch team but had no opportunities in attack.
Substitute: Leandro Paredes (for Rodrigo de Paul) – 6 – Good entry by the Juventus midfielder. His penalty was excellently kicked.
Substitute: Nicolás Tagliafico (for Marcos Acuña) – 6 – He did not have his best performance but he did not suffer much on his side either.
Substitute: Germán Pezzela (for Cristian Romero) – 4 – He did not enter in the best way and committed a childish foul that allowed the Netherlands to tie the game.
Substitute: Lautaro Martínez (for Julián Álvarez) – 7 – His best game in this tournament. I calmly kick the qualifying penalty. An injection of confidence for the Inter forward.
Substitute: Gonzalo Montiel (for Nahuel Molina) – 6 – Solid match from the side who showed a special mettle in finishing. He will not be able to play the semifinals due to accumulation of cards.
