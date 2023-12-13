After beating Australia and the Netherlands in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively, Argentina met Croatia in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This match, which was played at the Lusail Stadium, was left in the hands of the albiceleste team 3-0 and made it the first to qualify for the grand final on Sunday the 18th, which would be against France led by Kylian Mbappé, who beat the surprising Morocco 2-0.
Lionel Scaloni's team played a fantastic match from a tactical point of view and did not suffer at any point after going through penalties against the Dutch. For this meeting, Scaloni had the entry of Leandro Paredes to populate the half of the field with the aim of not letting Modric, Kovacic and Brozovic play as much. This plan clearly worked and the team dominated the game thanks to Lionel Messi and an intractable Julián Álvarez who made a historic run to give the team confidence for the rest of the match: the “Araña” scored a double, after the star rosarino opened the scoring from a penalty, with 3-0 as the final result.
Below, the score and analysis of the Albiceleste team's performance in the semifinals of the World Cup:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 7 – Without problems and responded every time the team needed it.
Right back: Nahuel Molina – 8 – Tireless on the right wing.
Right center: Cristian Romero – 7 – Confident in every ball and in the aerial game.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – 8 – Impeccable match. As in the entire world cup.
Left back: Nicolás Tagliafico – 8 – Great game from the Lyon full-back who anticipated very well every time he could.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 7 – Tireless in the pressure.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 8 – Very safe and with a very good route in the first half.
Midfielder: Leandro Paredes – 7 – Tactically impeccable and performed on his return to ownership.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 8 – Great game occupying the spaces and with key balls.
Hook: Lionel Messi – 10 – With some physical discomfort, he asked Gvardiol to dance in the third Argentine goal.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 10 – Tireless. Goalscorer and key for the team.
Alternate: Lisandro Martinez (by Leandro Paredes) – 7 – No problems in the time he was on the court.
Alternate: Exequiel Palacios (for Rodrigo de Paul) – 6 – He came in to run and blocked Mateo Kovacic when he was on the court.
Alternate: Paulo Dybala (by Julián Álvarez) – 6 – He ran the time he was on the court and almost put together the play for the fourth goal.
Alternate: Ángel Correa (by Alexis Mac Allister) – Did not have time to be rated
Alternate: Juan Foyth (by Nahuel Molina) – He did not have time to be scored
