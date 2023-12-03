After Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland on the last date of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Albiceleste team was left at the top of the Group and had to face the second in Group D, which ended up being Australia, and which had France as the leader of the area. The match was played on Saturday, December 3, and the “Albiceleste” won 2 to 1, with goals from Messi and Julián Álvarez.
The team led by Lionel Messi had followed the surprising and unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia with consecutive victories against Mexico and Poland, showing very good team play, especially against the European team, in which they played as they had been doing before the start of the match. World Cup, and although here he faced an opponent who did not seem of much caliber, he suffered more than necessary.
For more news about the Argentine national team
For this decisive match, coach Scaloni had only one change in the starting eleven: Alejandro “Papu” Gómez came on for Ángel di María who ended the match against the Poles with a muscle discomfort.
Below, the score and analysis of the Albiceleste team’s performance in the round of 16 in the World Cup:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 8 – A save worth a ranking. Awesome.
Right back: Nahuel Molina – 7 – A neat game from the Atlético de Madrid full-back.
Right center: Nicolás Otamendi – 7 – He had no problems and did not go through risky situations either
Left center: Cristian Romero – 7 – Safe and rough on the mark. Returning to his level.
Left back: Marcos Acuña – 8 – Great match from a player who emerged in Racing.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 7 – He managed the game and was the team’s driver in the middle of the court.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 8 – He generated the second Argentine goal due to his tireless pressure.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 7 – Solid game from the Brighton player who occupied the spaces very well.
Far right: Alejandro Gómez – 6 – He had no impact on the game despite his minutes.
Hook: Lionel Messi – 10 – Great game by the best player in the world who opened the match with a spectacular left foot shot.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 9 – Tireless. He scored the team’s second goal.
Substitute: Lisandro Martinez (for Alejandro Gómez) – 8 – He entered to form a line of 3 in which he had no problems. Except for one impressive play.
Substitute: Lautaro Martínez (for Julián Álvarez) – 5 – The Inter player is not getting the goal but he continues trying despite the lack of efficiency.
Substitute: Nicolás Tagliafico (for Marcos Acuña) – 6 – He went on the attack but did not seem completely confident in the defensive aspect, especially in the last play.
Substitute: Exequiel Palacios (for Alexis Mac Allister) – 6 – Intervened well and recovered balls that created danger for the rival. Big game player.
Substitute: Gonzalo Montiel (for Nahuel Molina) – 6 – He had no problems and was confident on the mark.
#Argentinas #lineup #Qatar #World #Cup #match #Australia #passage #quarterfinals