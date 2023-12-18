In the last game of the World Cup, the one that everyone wants to play, the Argentine National Team and France faced off. Both teams arrived as great candidates in the run-up to the tournament and throughout the tournament they demonstrated it. The final was in the hands of the team led by Lionel Scaloni that defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a very exciting meeting that finished 3-3 after 120 minutes of play.
The “Scaloneta” took to the field with a formation that surprised locals and strangers but not because of the names but because of the positions on the playing field. Ángel Di María positioned himself as left winger when he usually does so on the right side. It was an excellent tactical decision since it prevented the rise of the French right back Jules Koundé, who according to Scaloni was the weakest in marking, and the Argentine team took the game to that area. In addition, it should be noted that Nicolás Tagliafico came on for Marcos Acuña minutes before the start of the match since the player who emerged from Racing suffered discomfort in the pubic area.
Below are the scores and detailed analysis of the performance of the Argentine players in the 2022 Qatar World Cup final against France, which will go down in the history of football:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 10 – He couldn't contain any of Mbappé's shots but he appeared on penalties and also had a fantastic and decisive save on Kolo Muani on the hour mark. He was key for Argentina and became a total idol.
Right back: Nahuel Molina – 8 – He contained Mbappé for most of the match except for the minutes in which the French scored. Great World Cup.
Right center: Cristian Romero – 8 – Impassive in defense throughout the match.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – 9 – Impassive and great World Cup. His only mistake was in France's second goal.
Left back: Nicolás Tagliafico – 8 – Great performance from the winger who emerged in Banfield who anticipated every time he could.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 9 – Tireless. He ran as hard as he could and was the driving force of the team.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 10 – Personality to play in the World Cup final. Excellent world cup and great match.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 9 – Excellent game from the Brighton player. Excellent assistance to Ángel di María. He will make the leap to a great player in European football.
Left winger – Ángel Di María – 9 – Great first half and author of a great collective goal. Finals player.
Hook: Lionel Messi – 10 – It was given. Author of two goals. The best player in the history.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 8 – Tireless pressing. He did not have clear scoring opportunities but was always present.
Alternate: Marcos Acuña – 8 – Great minutes in extra time. He contributed his bit in attack.
Alternate: Gonzalo Montiel – 7 – He did not have his best match but he scored the penalty that will remain in the history of Argentine football. Thanks, Cache.
Alternate: Leandro Paredes – 8 – Great entry from the midfielder who emerged in Boca who took over the Argentine midfield and the match. He scored his penalty.
Alternate: Lautaro Martínez – 8 – His best game in the World Cup. He burned Lloris's gloves on Messi's second goal.
Alternate: Germán Pezzella – Had no impact on the game.
Alternate: Paulo Dybala – He came in very deep, rejecting a ball that could be dangerous, and also scored his penalty.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Argentina39s #lineup #Qatar #World #Cup #match #France #world #champions
Leave a Reply