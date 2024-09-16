At 11:00 p.m. on September 15, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) offered his sixth and last cry of independence as President of the Mexican Republic, at a massive event held in the Zócalo of Mexico City (CDMX).

From early in the afternoon, the surroundings of the capital’s Zócalo It began to fill up with people who were eagerly awaiting to see AMLO’s last Grito de Independencia, this, along with the show that will be enlivened by a variety of artists, including the Banda MS and its romanticism.

Shortly before the appointed time, President López Obrador stepped out onto one of the balconies accompanied by his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, in a scene that sparked applause from thousands of people who were eagerly awaiting.

His last ‘vivas’

Not long after, he took the Mexican flag, raised it high, and starred in the iconic ceremony.

“Long live Independence, long live Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, long live Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, long live Ignacio Allende, long live Leona Vicario, long live José María Morelos y Pavón, long live Vicente Guerrero, long live the anonymous heroines and heroes, long live freedom, long live equality, long live justice, long live democracy, long live our sovereignty, long live universal brotherhood,

After the formal speech, AMLO said the following words:

“Mexicans, death to corruption, death to greed, death to racism, death to discrimination, long live love, long live Mexican workers who are among the best in the world, long live our migrant brothers, long live the indigenous peoples, long live all Mexicans, long live the Fourth Transformation,” he exclaimed fervently.

“Long live Mexico, Long live Mexico, Long live Mexico,” he shouted as is traditional.

Later, the president began to ring the bell of the National Palace with great energy, showing passion; then, he waved the Mexican flag high. The culmination of the protocol ended with AMLO and Beatriz Gutiérrez singing the Mexican National Anthem.

A historic day

The show is scheduled to last several hours at the Zócalo in Mexico City, which looks as it has rarely seen before. Illuminated by hundreds of decorations in the colors of the Mexican flag: green, white and red. Other decorations feature the faces of some independence heroes.

On the esplanade there is everything, vendors selling corn and other snacks that will accompany an emotional presidential protocol and a good show with music from a Sinaloa band.

The streets surrounding the area did not feel like a normal night. Chaos abounded from early hours, not only in car traffic, but also in the traffic of civilians that flooded the streets. It was very, very difficult to walk through one of them.