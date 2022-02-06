Monday, February 7, 2022
This was Alfredo Morelos’ brace in Scotland’s Rangers win

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2022
in Sports
Alfred Morelos

Alfredo Morelos is the second highest scorer in the tournament.

Alfredo Morelos is the second top scorer in the tournament.

The ‘buffalo from Cereté’ had not scored two goals in the same game for more than a year.

to the goal of yerry mina with Everton was added this Sunday on British soil the double that the striker Alfred Morelos he scored in the victory of his team, Rangers, against Hearts, in the first division of Scottish football. In addition, Morelos was a fundamental part of the functioning of the ‘Ger’ club.

With this victory, Rangers removes part of the bad taste in their mouths that the defeat in the derby against Celticwhich took the lead from him.

Morelos: on

Morelos directed the win of the box directed by the Dutch Giovanni van Bronckhorst with his two goals (m.11 and 64).

The Finn Glen Kamara (m.72), the Canadian Scott Arfield (m.75) and the Zambian Fashion Sakala (m.84) completed the 5-0. Is the first double in the Scottish Premier of the coffee attacker since the one he achieved on January 10, 2021 against Aberdeen.

With these goals, he is second in the scoring classification with 10, one behind Regan Charles-Cook from Granada, from Ross County.

For its part, the victory allows Rangers to continue one point behind Celtic, who thrashed at Motherwell

SPORTS
with EFE

