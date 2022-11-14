This war of mines does today 8 years old: the first version of the game was released on PC on November 14, 2014. To celebrate the event, 11 bit studios has seen fit to publish a series of curiosity on the development of the game, including the data of the 7 million copies sold till now.

Even included in Polish school curricula, This War of Mine was initially made by a team of just twenty peoplebut the success of the game and the planning of new projects has allowed the studio to reach almost 250 items to date.

Of course, the title was used to raise public awareness of the issue of war, and this made it possible to achieve crowdfunding campaigns in favor of the victims of the conflict in Ukraine, which was attended by over 200,000 people.

These efforts raised over $850,000 which was donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross, while more than $550,000 was donated to the War Child organization through proceeds from sales of the dedicated This War of Mine DLC.

Finally, a data on users: about 20% of players managed to complete the This War of Mine campaign making sure that all the characters in the group were able to survive until the end of the war.