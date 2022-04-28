After the leak, now the confirmation has arrived: This War of Mine – Final Cut will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox Game Pass on day one starting in May 10.

As expected, this release streamlines 2014 production with 4K resolution and makes various UI changes for a better experience. Plus, it includes all locations from both the base game and This War of Mine: Stories, new missions and events, an additional classic scenario, and an all-new character. The developers also claim that This War of Mine: Stories can also be purchased separately.

In This War of Mine, you will not take on the role of an elite soldier, but you will take control of the lives of civilians trying to survive in a city under siege. You will have to fight with the lack of food and medicine and the constant danger of enemy snipers and marauders. During the day, you will need to focus on maintaining your shelter: creating, trading and caring for the survivors. At night you will go with one of the civilians in search of objects that will help you stay alive.

This War of Mine is already a few years old, but the game couldn’t be thematically more current. The developers are also aware of this and have repeatedly commented on the situation in Ukraine.

Source: Eurogamer