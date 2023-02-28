What is the biggest obstacle when you put the engine of an Audi RS 3 in a Tiguan? Get permission from your wife. Those are not our words, but those of the owner of this Volkswagen Tiguan R. And he should know. Because he can’t get his dream car, a Golf 8 R, in South Africa, he decides to take on this project.

The owner wants to bring something unique to the Vdub Camp Fest 2023 event. This is South Africa’s largest VAG event. What makes the job even more difficult is that he wants everything to be rebuildable. But actually everything turns out to be an obstacle: the air conditioning, the gearbox, moving the battery and also coding the ECU plus ensuring that all systems work together.

A new body kit and Bentley wheels

The owner’s company, Bodyline, assembles a Maxton body kit and a Miltek exhaust system. In addition, there is air suspension that lowers the Tiguan R to millimeters above the ground. Large 22-inch Bentley wheels complete the picture. Those wheels look amazing on the Tiguan, if you ask us.

The interior of the special Tiguan

The inside has not been left alone either. Bodyline installs a set of Galden subwoofers and replaces the standard speakers in the doors with speakers from the same brand. The Recaro seats come from a sixth-generation Golf. “Maybe it will stand out just as much as a Golf 8 R when it finally arrives in South Africa,” says the owner to TopGear Netherlands.