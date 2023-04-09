It’s kind of funny to look back at concept cars from, say, the 1950s and gloat over the technologies they pre-empted. “Nuclear-powered family cars,” you chuckle. “Sure guys!” And yet: not so very long ago, in 2005 to be precise, the ‘clean diesel engine’ was a vision of the future.

It’s easy to forget that the whole low-emissions party, at least until VW gloriously smashed its own windows, was fueled by the stuff from the black pump. Economical diesels were an absolute craze among the brands of the Volkswagen Group at the time.

Audi had the futuristic A2 1.2 TDI and VW itself had parked the Lupo 3L in the showroom, so named for its incredibly impressive consumption figure of just 3 liters per 100 kilometers. But neither could be called very sexy, so it was up to this EcoRacer to seduce the car-buying masses with its sharp lines, snazzy CFRP bodywork and high-tech ways to reduce its weight.

The engine and specifications of the Volkswagen EcoRacer

The EcoRacer’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel was almost a piece of nostalgia for VW – engines like that were already in the first-generation Golf and Passat in the mid-1970s, while the modern 1.5 in the 2005 concept is also in action. came in the fifth-generation Polo, and is still used in some developing models. The 1.6-liter successor, codenamed EA189, would become famous a little later for some sneaky innovations.

The 135 hp and 250 Nm of the EcoRacer may seem a bit meager today for a car with sporting pretensions, but it makes all the more sense when you consider that this concept car only weighed 850 kilos. A sprint to 100 km/h was done in 6.2 seconds and the top speed was 230 km/h, all at an impressive consumption of 3.4 l/100 km (although that was the official, in safe lab -conditions measured figure). See, that’s a future you can do something with.

The EcoRacer as a convertible

The biggest headlines, however, were reserved for the roof structure. The EcoRacer was a real three-in-one car. You could drive it ‘normally’, so as a coupe, with a breadvan-like extension for better aerodynamics. It could be removed if you wanted to put a roof rack over the trunk.

The roof was also removable if you wanted to turn it into a roadster, and you could even throw the windshield overboard for that authentic ‘flies in your teeth, pebbles on your forehead’ experience of a speedster. You do that once and never again…

The EcoRacer was eventually moved to the Great Warehouse of Forgetting. VW’s promise of a fun-driving, eco-oriented mass production car was never realized. The XL1 from 2013 was a 0.8-liter diesel hybrid, but for more than a ton that car was more for the rich people. Another useful lesson from historic concept cars: the future may look cool now and then, but it doesn’t always last that long.