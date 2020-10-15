Actress Shahnaz Kaur Gill is very active on social media. These days, a video of Shahnaz fans is very much liked. He uploaded it with his Instagram handle. Singer Badshah’s popular song ‘Vakhara Swag Ni’ is running and Shahnaz is seen posing differently on this song. Fans are unable to live without praising Shahnaz’s look and style in the video.

Shehnaz is seen in black dress and curl hair and is posing and giving expressions. At the same time, the song ‘Tu tan jandi rakne plain pakke ne yarane jithe vi main leiya ni yariyan gal di na kahi tahi far away rahiye’ is heard from the background.

This video of Shahnaz Gill has been liked by more than 2 lakh people so far and more than 20 thousand comments have been made. After watching the video, the fans are sharing their reaction comment in the box. After watching this video, his celebrity friends are also unable to live without praising Shehnaz. A fan wrote – You are looking very beautiful. Another fan wrote – You will rock again. Another fan wrote – How do you win everyone’s heart every time.

TRP King told Siddharth Shukla

Let me tell you that it is not easy to guess the fan following of Shahnaz Gill. Akshara has over 5.5 million followers on Instagram. Recently, Shahnaz described Siddharth Shukla as TRP King, due to which she was in great discussion. She said that she is watching Bigg Boss because of Siddharth.